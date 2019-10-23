Pop-up projects for young people

A Pocklington-based youth service is set to host a series of pop-up events for young people.

After five years of trying to secure planning permission and unsuccessfully sourcing a venue for a youth club, Young People Count has embarked upon a Detached Youth Work project and has committed to providing a series of events throughout the year.

The launch of the pop-up events will be held on Friday, November 1 between 5pm and 8pm, on West Green.

There will be a glow in the dark football cage, Circus skills, LED hoola hoops, glow in the dark Body Art, food stalls, refreshments and music playing from a marquee.

The Young People Count organisation works with young people between the ages 13-19 and has begun to provide a street-based form of Youth Work on Thursday evenings.

The team of youth workers now takes to the streets to offer support around; substance use, sexual health, stress, finance and friendships.

Thanks to the project, young people across the town are now able to access basic support and guidance without visiting a service.

Kate Allen, Detached Youth Work lead, said: “The events are targeting the young people of Pocklington, catering for 11-18 year olds.

“The detached work will reach a slightly older age range and look to provide support, advice and guidance in addition to; free, positive activities for young people in the Pocklington area.

“As a temporary measure we have access to a ‘youth bus’, which we will be situated in the West Green car park, weekly on a Thursday night.

“Young People Count is now stronger than ever and we would like to reach out to members of the public who may be interested in joining us, or have specific skills to offer the project.

“We have an AGM on Thursday, November 21 and would like to take this opportunity to invite anybody who would like more information, or can offer their services to support either project.

“We are looking for people with skills in youth work, administration, fundraising, publicity and leadership. If you have any of these skills or would like to be involved with the project in some way, please do get in touch!”

○ If you are interested in joining the team, text Maz on 07939 505310.