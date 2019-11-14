Police teams out and about to deter crime

The Wolds Weighton and Pocklington Neighbourhood Police Teams will be operating high visibility patrols to deter any anti-social behaviour and other criminal activity around the area.

The patrols will be operating on a regular basis throughout November and December to tackle anti-social behaviour and any other criminal activity.

In Pocklington, the patrols will include regular checks on the peripheral areas at Pocklington Infants’ School, Maxwell Road (periodic reports of criminal damage and youths causing annoyance), All Saints Church (periodic reports of anti-social behaviour on an evening), the tennis club (reports of anti-social behaviour) and town car parks.

Patrols are also targeting vehicle related nuisance and its impact on the communities within the Pocklington area as well as taking positive action against offenders who cause ASB with their vehicles.

In Market Weighton, officers will be conducting regular patrols around the town centre and peripheral areas.

These patrols include regular checks on the High Street and peripheral areas of Londesborough Road car park, Scotts Croft Memorial Park, the town council building area and the area surrounding the Giant Bradley statue (periodic reports of youths causing annoyance).

Officers are also continuing patrols in the areas of Aspen Close, the park, the monkey run and football field due to regular reports of low level anti-social behaviour.

Here are the latest crime figures (from October 2018 to September 2019):

Market Weighton: All offences 719 cases (+16.7%); burglary 69 (+13.1%); criminal damage 79 (-14.1%); drug offences 11 (+120%); shop theft 4 (-75%); sexual offences 29 (-6.5%); theft from motor vehicle 10 (-50%); theft of motor vehicle 4 (-50%); other thefts 82 (+54.7%); violence against the person 332 (+20.7%); anti-social behaviour 80 (-36.5%).

A spokesman said: “It is worth noting that although some offence categories show that there has been a 16.7% increase in crime compared to last year, this is primarily due to the number of offences committed last year being so low.

“For example, Drug Offences increased by 120% compared to the previous 12 months but in reality this was an increase of only six offences.”

Pocklington: All offences 618 cases (-4%); burglary 59 (+11.3%); criminal damage 105 (-10.3%); drug offences 3 (-50%); shop theft 20 (+53.8%); sexual offences 18 (-37.9%); thefts from motor vehicle 17 (+13.3%) thefts of motor vehicle 2 (-50%); other thefts 85 (+2.4%); violence against the person 237 (-7.1%); anti-social behaviour 117 (-13.3%).

A spokesman said: “In Pocklington it is positive to see that drug offences, sexual offences, theft of motor vehicles, criminal damage, violence against the person, and ASB have seen a reduction in the year on year number of offences compared to the previous 12 months.”

ASB data for your area can be obtained by visiting www.police.uk and following the ‘Find your Neighbourhood’ link.