Police officers appealing for information following collision near Warter

It is reported that while a van was turning at a junction close to Warter Priory Farms Estate on the B1246 it has collided with a motorcycle.

A spokesman said: “Officers are now appealing for anyone with information, or anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen two motorbikes prior to the incident who may be able to assist us with our enquiries to contact us on 101 quoting log 238 of July 31.”