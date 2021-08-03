Police officers appealing for information following collision near Warter
Humberside Police force officers investigating a road traffic collision are appealing for information following an incident on Saturday, July 31 at 12:40pm on the B1246 near Warter.
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 10:59 am
It is reported that while a van was turning at a junction close to Warter Priory Farms Estate on the B1246 it has collided with a motorcycle.
One man was taken to hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries to his back.
A spokesman said: “Officers are now appealing for anyone with information, or anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen two motorbikes prior to the incident who may be able to assist us with our enquiries to contact us on 101 quoting log 238 of July 31.”