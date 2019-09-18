Police information plea over shot buzzard at Kilnwick Percy

Police officers are appealing for information after the shooting of a buzzard.

The bird was found injured on the B1246 between Kilnwick Percy Hill top and Warter.

This X-Ray image shows the buzzard's injuries.

The bird was still alive and when X-rayed was found to have two shotgun pellets within its body. The injuries were fresh indicating that the bird had been recently shot.

Fortunately the injuries were such that the female buzzard has been nursed back to good health and has now been released.

The exact location of where the shooting of this bird took place is not confirmed.

Buzzards and other birds of prey are protected from persecution by Section One of the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 which makes it an offence to intentionally kill, injure such a bird.

Chief Inspector Paul Butler the wildlife and rural crime lead for Humberside Police said: “This type of criminal behaviour towards our birds of prey sadly continues.

“This is now the sixth confirmed persecution incident involving seven birds of prey in the last two years across our force area. The persecution of birds of prey is a national wildlife crime priority and Humberside Police takes this issue very seriously.

“I would encourage anyone with information about anyone involved in this type of offence in our area to come forward with this information which will be treated in confidence.”

If you have any information which could assist the investigation of the above incident please contact PC 1708 Ward on 101 quoting investigation number 16/100243/19.