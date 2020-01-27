Police appeal over Barmby Moor car collision

Humberside Police is appealing for witnesses to a single vehicle collision that happened on Friday, January 24 at 6.30pm.

A black BMW 318 left the road on Sutton Lane, Barmby Moor and collided with a tree.

A spokesman said: “The collision resulted in the driver of the BMW sustaining injuries which were fatal and he sadly died at the scene.

“His family have been made aware and are being supported by our officers.

“We want to hear from anyone who saw the black BMW in the Barmby Moor area prior to the collision or from anyone who may have seen something that could help with our investigation.

“If you can help please call our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 491 24 January 2020.”