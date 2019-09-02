Police appeal for witnesses after road traffic incident near Sancton

Humberside Police is appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision near Sancton just south of Market Weighton on Sunday (September 1).

It happened just before 4pm on the A1034 Market Weighton Road and involved a BMW GS1200 motorbike and a silver Vauxhall Insignia car.

The rider of the motorbike, a 44-year-old man, sustained a serious head injury and leg and hip injuries. He was taken to hospital where he’s still in a serious condition.

The driver of the car suffered whiplash and cuts to her arms.

Roads in the area were closed off while emergency services attended.

Police officers are asking anyone who may have seen this collision, or saw either the motorbike or car beforehand to contact us.

They are particularly interested who may have any dash cam footage of the incident to come forward.

Log 406 of 1/09/19 refers.