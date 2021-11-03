Pocklington’s All Saints Church set to host Tearfund’s Big Quiz Night on Saturday, November 27

All Saints Church in Pocklington is hosting Tearfund’s Big Quiz Night on Saturday, November 27 (from 7pm). Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The quiz will have questions suitable for people of all ages with a variety of interests.

Donations to Tearfund are invited at justgiving.com/fundraising/Tearfund-AllSaintsChurch-Pocklington or can be given at the event.

A spokesman said: “Tearfund is a charity that partners with churches in more than 50 of the world’s poorest countries. The quiz night is a great opportunityto put your knowledge to the test.”