Pocklington writer Sue Woodcock releases fourth book in the Saul Catchpole crime series

Pocklington writer Sue Woodcock is pictured with her new novel entitled Hidden Below.

The Hidden Below case begins when a traveller finds a body hidden in a wood yard, triggering an investigation that rapidly grows in size, crime and geography.

Detective Saul Catchpole is in charge of the investigation and faces the challenges head on despite the obstacles, the criminals, and life thrown in his path.

The case tests Saul’s strength of mind as he uncovers the secrets hidden below – both the original crime and the police force itself.

Sue said: “I had this story ready for quite a while but re-wrote it and proofed it during lockdown.

“I was a police officer for nearly 30 years so I have always had an overactive imagination and writing is something I just can’t stop doing.

“I have thought up several different ways of getting rid of people when they annoy me and I use these ideas in my writing.

“The way the body was found was inspired by a visit to the timber yard when I had a log fire.

“While collecting the wood there was a dead rat under the timber pile.

“I based the detective on someone who I worked with when I was in the police force. He was a true gentlemen.

“All my murders are based in the Yorkshire area.

“The cover illustration was designed by a lass from Pocklington called Rachel Thomson. She has done the last three novels and I think they are rather good.”