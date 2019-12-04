Pocklington Wolds WI moving to church venue

A community group in Pocklington is moving to a new venue as it continues to grow.

Since it’s formation in April 2018, membership of Pocklington Wolds WI has increased to the extent that the group has now outgrown its first meeting place.

In October, when hosting the Red Sky ukelele band, members were spilling out of the door.

This particular problem saw members search for a larger venue.

From January the group will be moving to a new home – the Methodist Church on Chapmangate.

A Pocklington Wolds WI spokeswoman said: “The date and times of the meetings remain the same – the second Monday in the month from 1.30pm t0 3.30pm.

“Why not go along and see what they do – new members are always welcome.

“The first meeting is free as a taster but once you see their 2020 programme we are sure that you will want to come back.

“A full variety of speakers and activities have been arranged. Why not start the new year having fun and making new friends.

“The January meeting is all about colour – entitled Scarves and Accessories.”