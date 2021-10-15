Pocklington WI members enjoy bee-guiling talk
Pocklington WI members were all abuzz at the latest meeting of the group.
They learned all about the ‘Life of Bees’ with a very informative talk by local bee keeper Bill Scriven.
As well as lots of photos, equipment and local honey, Bill also brought along a hive which he assembled with the help of a Pocklington Bee – one of the group’s members Maggie Hara – who came dressed as a Bee for our bee themed competition.
Pocklington WI meets on the second Wednesday of the month at 7.15pm at the Methodist Church, Chapmangate and always welcomes visitors and new members.