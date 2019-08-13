Pocklington WI go pink for Breast Friends

Pink was the colour as Pocklington WI members arrived in their outfits and later enjoyed pink-themed cakes to salute the work of HER (Hull and East Riding) Breast Friends and their butterfly logo denoting transformation and hope.

The talk and quiz were both very practical and most informative; members could view the available merchandise.

Everyone was mindful of the fact that breast cancer also affects men. Hopefully the collecting tin was much fuller by the end of the evening.

The group’s quiz team successfully reached the final which will be staged in September.

Knit and Natter sessions continue as do the monthly coffee mornings.

Floating fuchsias adorned the President’s table and the Summer themed competition saw the following winners: 1st: Joyce Clarke, 2nd: Gill Cowlam, 3rd Pam Sawyer