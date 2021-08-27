Pocklington Ward Councillors to hold a surgery on Saturday, September 4 at the Pocela Centre
The Pocklington Provincial Ward Councillors will be starting their surgeries from Saturday, September 4.
They will then be held on the first Saturday of each month.
The surgeries are held in the Pocela Centre (Library) on Railway Street between 10am and noon.
If you have an issue with Highways (roads and pavement maintenance); The Tuesday Market; housing; planning; Refuse collections and the Household Waste Site on Burnby Lane please pop along and let your elected councillors know.