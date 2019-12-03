Pocklington teenager sent to prison for 16 years over sex offences against schoolgirls

A 19-year-old from Pocklington has been sentenced to 16 years behind bars following a string of sex offences against two schoolgirls.

Michael Laverick, from Denison Road, was found guilty in October of this year following a trial at Hull Crown Court.

Earlier this month he was jailed for each one of his crimes – sentences that will run concurrently.

They are listed below and also include offences related to drugs and violence:

○ Rape – 12 years 6 months (extended to 16 years)

○ Assault by Penetration – 6 years

○ Sexual Assault by Penetration – 5 years 6 months

○ Sexual Assault – 1 year

○ Attempt Rape – 5 years 6 months

○ Threats to Kill – 6 months

○ Supply Class A drugs – 6 months

○ Supply Class A drugs – 6 months

○ Breach of suspended sentence – 6 months.

○ Common Assault – 1 month

He is also subject to dangerous offender provisions.

If Michael Laverick is released before the 16-year term is up, he will serve the remainder of the sentence on licence.

Detective Sergeant Stuart Fox from Humberside Police’s vulnerable people unit’s child sexual exploitation team said: “This investigation was a complex matter and relied heavily upon the bravery of the victims who came forward and stood up to Michael Laverick.

“The court heard how he was coercive and sinister, and about the danger he presented to vulnerable people.

“Michael Laverick is a dangerous offender and he has received a substantial sentence which should protect the public for a significant period of time, especially those most vulnerable.

“The victims are very grateful that this ordeal is now over and they can look to repair the damage done by this dangerous offender knowing he is serving a lengthy sentence.”