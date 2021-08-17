Pocklington teenager Marcus earns plaudits after Hull FC debut against Catalans Dragons

Pocklington teenager Marcus Walker made his debut for Super League side Hull FC against Catalans Dragons. Photo courtesy of Hull FC

Marcus Walker, 19, who has lived in Pocklington all his life and attended Woldgate School, featured in the match against Catalans Dragons in the south of France.

Ahead of the encounter Hull FC’s head coach Brett Hodgson said Marcus had earned his placed in the first team along with three other academy players.

Hodgson said: “We have invested a lot in some of the younger lads who have come into the first-team environment this season and they’ve reached the standards that we’re asking of them.

“Marcus can play a number of positions in the outside backs, making him versatile, He has a good body-type to play at this level.”

It wasn’t quite the dream result for Marcus and his team against the powerful league leaders – losing 31-16.

The head coach said afterwards: “I’m proud of Marcus. I thought he handled himself very well, he got thrust into the deep end, there’s no doubt about that, but he’ll be better for that run out.”

Marcus started his rugby career at Beverley Braves.

He was invited to join Hull FC’s senior squad for training throughout the 2021 season.

The club said he likes to assess situations to ensure he makes the right decisions – a key asset to being a quality pivot player.