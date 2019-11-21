Pocklington Singers’ festive concert

The Pocklington Singers is marking the end of its 50th Anniversary year with a concert of Christmas music at All Saints’ Church, Pocklington, on Saturday, December 14 at 7.30pm.

The concert promises to evoke a Christmas feel with Bach’s Magnificat, Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on Christmas Carols and a selection of Christmas carols. The evening ends with mulled wine and mince pies.

The concert will be conducted by musical director Michael Cooper and the accompanist will be Robert Poyser, director of music at Beverley Minster.

A spokesman said: “Pocklington Singers is going from strength to strength with many new members and the welcome addition of a rehearsal accompanist this term.

“It has an extensive repertoire of classical works but also performs newer pieces such as the premier of local composer, Stuart Nettleship’s Requiem.

“Please join us for what promises to be a very enjoyable festive evening.”

Tickets are available from All Saints’ Church office, from Pocklington Music Shop, and on the door. £10 for adults and £1 for under 18s.