Pocklington Singers are back rehearsing following the lockdown – here’s how to join the popular group
The popular Pocklington Singers group is rehearsing once again following the lifting of Covid restrictions.
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 2:15 pm
The popular Pocklington Singers group is rehearsing once again following the lifting of Covid restrictions.
The singers meet on Mondays at All Saints Church, Pocklington, between 7.30pm and 8.40pm.
A spokesperson said: “We are a friendly choir of 35 to 40 members. New members are always welcome.”
Contact Joan Gough via email at [email protected] or call 07764 195696 for further information.