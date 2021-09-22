Pocklington Singers are back rehearsing following the lockdown – here’s how to join the popular group

The popular Pocklington Singers group is rehearsing once again following the lifting of Covid restrictions.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 2:15 pm
The Pocklington Singers meet on Mondays at All Saints Church, Pocklington, between 7.30pm and 8.40pm.

The popular Pocklington Singers group is rehearsing once again following the lifting of Covid restrictions.

The singers meet on Mondays at All Saints Church, Pocklington, between 7.30pm and 8.40pm.

A spokesperson said: “We are a friendly choir of 35 to 40 members. New members are always welcome.”

Contact Joan Gough via email at [email protected] or call 07764 195696 for further information.