Pocklington Singers are back rehearsing following the lockdown – here’s how to join the popular group

The popular Pocklington Singers group is rehearsing once again following the lifting of Covid restrictions.

The singers meet on Mondays at All Saints Church, Pocklington, between 7.30pm and 8.40pm.

A spokesperson said: “We are a friendly choir of 35 to 40 members. New members are always welcome.”