Pocklington service for D-Day Landings

On Thursday, June 6 there will be a short commemoration service to remember the 75th Anniversary of the D-Day Landings in Normandy.

The short service will take place in the World War II Memorial Garden on Grape Lane, Pocklington, at 11am.

It will be led by Revd Bronnie Broadhurst, while the Mayor of Pocklington, Councillor Dean Hodgson and Lady Mayoress Councillor Ruth Hodgson will be in attendance.

The Royal British Legion, Pocklington Branch Standard will be on parade and Kevin Warcup of the Pocklington branch will also be in attendance.

Other branch members are most welcome to attend.

Local piper Angus O’Donnell will also be on parade to play the pipes!

All serving members of HM Forces and former Royal Navy, Army, Royal Air Force Veterans and other Reserve Forces Veterans are welcome, all Civilian Groups and members of the public are welcome to attend the short service.