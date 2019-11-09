Pocklington’s Aldi store to trial reusable bags for loose fruit and veg

The Aldi store in Pocklington is testing reusable bags for loose fruit and vegetables in an effort to cut single-use plastics.

From the end of November, more than 60 stores across the region will offer the bags as a more sustainable alternative to single-use plastic.

The drawstring bags are made from recycled plastic bottles and will be sold for 25p each.

This is the supermarket’s latest step to reduce unnecessary plastic as it works towards reducing plastic packaging by 25% by the end of 2023.

Earlier this year, Aldi launched paper and compostable carrier bags across stores in the North East, scrapped plastic packaging on our four-pack toilet rolls and removed plastic wrapping on tinned tuna mult ipacks.

Fritz Walleczek, Managing Director of Corporate Responsibility at Aldi, said: “We are committed to cutting the amount of plastic that Aldi and our customers use, particularly excess or single-use plastic like produce bags.

“We are hopeful that our customers in Pocklington will embrace these new reusable produce bags whenever they’re buying loose fruit and veg and, together, we will be able to take more than 100 tonnes of plastic a year out of circulation.”