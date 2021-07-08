Pocklington Rugby in the Community group earns funding from NFU Mutual fund pot

The PRITC has been to the fore during the Covid crisis, supporting the community via various initiatives.

The insurer has donated £2m to local charities through its Agency Giving Fund to help charities across many sectors to keep their life-changing services going throughout the pandemic.

The PRITC has been to the fore during the Covid crisis.

The rugby club has allowed the use of its premises for the People’s Pantry and is adapting an area so the pantry can be based there permanently.

The venue has also been a hub for Pocklington Covid-19 Community Support Group, allowed use of the car park for food stalls, cooked more than 200 Christmas meals for residents (and presents), delivered Easter eggs to the community, and was a drop-off point for old laptops during the Hey Smile Foundation initiative.

Dave Smith, NFU Mutual regional manager for the north east, said: “The Coronavirus pandemic has had a huge impact on everybody, including our customers and their local communities.