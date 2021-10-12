Pocklington Rotary Club going purple to mark Inernational Polio Day

Crocus bulbs will be planted in the churchyard, Burnby Hall Gardens, Primrose Wood, and a patch of garden at the Health Centre.

The Rotary Club of Pocklington is highlighting what vaccinations can do to eradicate and control viruses, and link this to Covid-19 to demonstrate how people can be protected.

The colour purple is significant to this campaign as everyone who has a polio vaccination round the world has their finger dipped in purple dye.

A Rotary Club of Pocklington spokesperson said: “Rotary, as a club, is trying to show the value of vaccinations in protecting against viruses.

“We intend, for a week, to light up Pocklington with purple fairy lights around the town/in shops and at Rotarians’ homes.

“We will also be planting purple crocus bulbs. This year the planting will start in the churchyard.

“Bulbs will also be planted in Burnby Hall Gardens, Primrose Wood and a patch of garden at the Health Centre.

“Posters will be in shops around the town with details of who to contact if anyone would like to make a donation to this cause.”