Pocklington residents thanked for making Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal a complete success

Marie Curie nurse Susan Ebbage has thanked everyone involved in making this year’s Great Daffodil Appeal a resounding success.

She also praised the 600 volunteers who came out in force come rain, hail and shine to support the Great Daffodil Appeal collections across East Yorkshire.

Susan said: “Now that the campaign has come to a close, I’m delighted to announce we have raised more than £1,500 from our daffodil collections as part of the appeal here in Pocklington.

“This figure was reached through street and supermarket collections.

“My special thanks go to the Pocklington Fundraising Group and Brough, Howdenshire and District Fundraising Group for helping to organise various collections as well as the Pocklington Lions for braving the rain to support street collections.

“Volunteering and fundraising plays a fundamental role in supporting the nursing service across the region. In 2018/19, Marie Curie nurses cared for over 4,000 patients across Yorkshire. Within the East Riding of Yorkshire, nurses made over 2,000 home visits and delivered almost 18,000 hours of care.

“Marie Curie relies on charitable donations, so I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who has given their time and money this year.”

Though the Great Daffodil Appeal 2019 is now complete, there are still numerous other ways to get involved with Marie Curie.

Visit www.mariecurie.org.uk to find out how you can support Marie Curie.