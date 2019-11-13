Pocklington property to be featured on George Clarke’s Old House New Home programme tonight

A Pocklington property is the focus of this week’s George Clarke’s Old House New Home programme which is aired on Channel 4 tonight.

The popular show is looking at a major renovation project at 35 George Street, which had hardly changed for around 50 years.

George Clarke is pictured outside the Pocklington property. Photo by Amazing Productions.

The home was bought and refurbished by Hugh Jennings and Sarah Milne-Day, and their journey is chronicled in the show, presented by much-loved architect and lecturer George Clarke.

A Channel 4 spokesman said: “This week George tackles two very different houses, both from his favourite architectural period, appropriately enough; Georgian.

“The first is a townhouse in Pocklington. It ticks a lot of boxes; high ceilings, elaborate cornicing, superb symmetry, and a staircase that makes a grand statement.”

Owner of the George Street property, Mr Jennings, said: “I would like to thank everyone who helped out with the project, including local painter and decorator Joss Room, Pocklington Kitchen and Bathrooms who put in the kitchen, Pocklington Carpets, and Tom Robbins, an architect who lives in Pocklington.”

The revamped home in Pocklington. Photo by Amazing Productions.

George Clarke’s Old House New Home is aired at 8pm tonight and will be available via the All 4 on demand service.