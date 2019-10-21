Pocklington Probus Club members hear about golden age of movies

Pocklington Probus Club chairman Chris Dodd, in opening the meeting, requested members to assemble to allow Kevin Ward to take a photograph which will be included in the club’s archives.

After business had been conducted, Brian James, a well-respected member of the club known for his interest and knowledge of the cinema and films, commenced his talk on The Golden Age of Cinema 1927 – 1962.

Brian opened his talk by asking the question “Why 1927?” That year was when the first talking picture was shown to a public audience.

Using excellent shots from films and, trailers, which had been produced to advertise some of the old films, Brian gave a wonderfully well-illustrated talk about the production, direction and distribution, not forgetting the part played by actors and actresses such a Humphrey Bogart and Marylyn Monroe during the period 1929 – 1962.

He explained how the advent of television, at first dealt a severe blow to the industry with the rapid decline of attendance in cinemas, until the management realised that there was money to be made in making films for TV.

Brian’s illustrations touched on various production aspects such as animation, musicals blockbusters, advertising of film stars and the use of films as propaganda during wartime.

After answering pertinent questions posed by members a vote of thanks was passed unanimously.