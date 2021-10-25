Pocklington parish meeting to take place at the arts centre on Wednesday, October 27

The parish meeting will be held at the arts centre on Wednesday, October 27.

The meeting will take place at the centre from 7pm in the studio.

It was decided to adjourn the meeting, which was originally scheduled to take place at the end of April.

The reason for the postponement was to hope that the meeting could be held face-to-face later in the year.

In April it would have had to be held remotely.

A council spokesperson said: “The annual town meeting is not a council meeting and electors can raise any issues.

“The last meeting was held in April 2019 and focused on policing. Since that meeting the plan to move the police station into an extension at the fire station has been reversed.

“The police station now has more staff based there helping to reduce response times.”

The council is currently appealing for volunteers to help run a number of popular events during November.

The council is organising a number of events and to enable them to take place it needs 20 event volunteers to help steward them.

If not enough volunteers come forward then it may be necessary to cancel these community gatherings.

The events are:

○ Bonfire Night – Friday, November 5 from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.

○ Remembrance Day Parade – Sunday, November 14 from 1.45pm to 3.30pm.

○ Christmas Festival – Sunday, November 28 from 10am to 4.30pm.

A council spokesman said: “The volunteers will be needed to help monitor crowds and keep people safe. Anyone interested can contact Gordon Scaife via email [email protected] or by calling 01759 304851.”