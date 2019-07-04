Pocklington Netball Club’s thank you to everyone who supported charity game raffle

Pocklington Netball Club is hosting a charity netball match at Francis Scaife on Sunday, July 14 between 6pm and 7pm.

The match will see the usual girls who play take on their partners and friends (essentially girls v boys).

It is being held to raise money for MSA Trust. This is a little known charity supporting those living with and have passed away from MSA.

Suzanne Black, whose mum passed in March after a three-year battle with MSA, said: “As well as the netball, I have am hosting a raffle.

“I have been asking local businesses in Pocklington to help with prizes and the response has been amazing.

“Pocklington always has a strong sense of community and I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to the raffle.

“MSA is a very rare neurological disease that affects so many areas of a persons life. There is no treatment or cure.

“I’ve seen first hand what this does to a person and families and friends around them.”