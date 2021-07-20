Pocklington man’s debut children’s book creates door to a world of adventure

Tom Willgoss, who lives on Orchard Close in Sherbuttgate, has written a children’s book called Josser’s Door.Tom Willgoss, who lives on Orchard Close in Sherbuttgate, has written a children’s book called Josser’s Door.

Tom Willgoss, who lives on Orchard Close in Sherbuttgate, has written a children’s book called Josser’s Door.

Mr Willgoss’s tome is published under the pseudonym GG which stands for Grumpy Grandad – a name given to him by his grandchildren.

The publication is aimed at children between 9 and 12, but Mr Willgoss said it will entertain anyone between the age of 9 and 99.

Tom Willgoss, who lives on Orchard Close in Sherbuttgate, has written a children’s book called Josser’s Door.

Although the book is Mr Willgoss’s first one, this story has been entertaining children since 1951 when he used to enthrall youngsters as a teacher in Bethnal Green, London.

Mr Willgoss said: “The book tells the tale of little people, and in particular one called Josser.

“They try the best to settle down somewhere and they end up in an embankment on a motorway, which they call ‘The Great Roar’.

“Josser builds a home under a bid tree and his ambition is to finish the house with a door.

“The trouble is that while he is trying to finish the door he ends up going on a series of adventures and the work never gets done.

“The story covers these adventures and misfortunes while he makes the door.

“The original tale, the basis of the book, began in 1951 when I was a teacher in Bethnall Green in London.

“Children didn’t have their own books so when I was teaching the class I had to tell them a story. This was told at the end of the day, always making sure I stopped at a tense point so they had to wait until tomorrow to find out what happened.”

Josser’s Door, published by Olympia, is available from Thursday, July 29 in paperback form priced £6.99.