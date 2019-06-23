Pocklington housing development enters final stages

A scheme to build a new homes community in Pocklington is entering its final stage.

Linden Homes East Yorkshire has been building a new properties in the town for the past five years, starting in 2014 with the 99-home Wilberforce Manor development, followed more recently by the neighbouring Millers Retreat site.

However, the last phase of work is now underway, and a five-bedroom show home is due to open at the new development – to be called Wilberforce Grange – in the autumn, with the first properties ready to move into towards the end of the year.

A selection of 225 properties will make up the last stage of Linden Homes East Yorkshire’s new homes presence in Pocklington, with access to the development from the West Green side of the town.

Once the scheme is complete, it will connect with the existing Millers Retreat development, marking the culmination of a new homes neighbourhood and community.

Linden Homes East Yorkshire sales director Steve Woomble said: “Wilberforce Grange will be the final phase of our long-standing work to meet the needs of home buyers from Pocklington and the surrounding area.

“The development will incorporate the existing Clarks spring pond, a fantastic local feature, and work is already underway on the show home which we anticipate opening towards the autumn.

“The show home and sales and marketing suite at Millers Retreat are open daily from 10.30am until 5pm.”