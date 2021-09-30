Pocklington GP’s blooming great run to support St Leonard’s Hospice

Pocklington GP Dr Tim Maycock.

Pocklington GP Dr Tim Maycock will take on the 26.2 miles of popular marathon in aid of St Leonard’s Hospice on Sunday, October 17.

If this was not tough enough he is going to be wearing a sunflower outfit – complete with plant pot and three foot head dress!

He is hoping to raise £1,500 for the hospice and has started a crowdfunding campaign.

So far the JustGiving page has accrued £1,372 thanks to the backing of 50 supporters.

Dr Maycock hopes to get around in under five hours and has covered more than 400 miles during his training in the past 16 weeks (not all of these in costume).

Dr Maycock said: “As a GP for the last 22 years I have seen the excellent work that St Leonard’s Hospice have done for the people of York and the surrounding area over this time.

“I wanted to do something to help raise awareness of this wonderful service and hopefully bring a smile to a few folk’s faces.

“What’s not to like – sunflowers, running and charity!

“Please donate a few bob and it will make the miles easier – and hopefully help St Leonard’s staff continue their good work.”

Go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sunflowermarathon2021 to support Dr Maycock’s campaign.