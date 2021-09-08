Pocklington Friends of St Leonard’s Hospice group reveals photographic winners for 2022 fundraising calendar

Alex McGregor (Pock Canal Swans) was one of the St Leonard's Hospice calendar winners.

The 12 winning images will now be used in the 2022 hospice fundraising calendar,

The winners are: Malcolm Hare (January); Richard Webster (February); Andrew Woodcock (March); Gaz Horner (April); Louise Taylor (May); Paul Gunning (June); Alex McGregor (July); Paul Gunning (August); Pete Meffen (September); Andrew Woodcock (October); Malcolm Hare (November); Rod Smith (December).

The final selection of the photographs were made by Thixendale-based wildlife artist Robert E Fuller.

Richard Webster (Winter Morning at Deepdale near Warter) was among the photo competition winners.

A spokesman for the group said: “The printer is now preparing the calendar and we hope these will be on sale from early October onwards.”

Mr Fuller added: “It’s been a pleasure to be involved with judging the competition, and with so many fantastic entries, it was tough to select just 12 images.