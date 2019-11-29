Pocklington duo take the plunge for RNIB charity

Two daring workers at the Specsavers store in Pocklington have tested their limits during a skydiving challenge to raise money for a national sight loss charity.

Store manager Amy Sheldon and assistant manager Julie May jumped out of a plane 15,000ft above the Brigg in North Lincolnshire on a fundraising mission for the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).

In total, the pair raised more than £1,600 for RNIB, which will be put towards supporting the charity’s objective to help and support blind and partially sighted people.

Most of the funds came from generous customers at Specsavers in Pocklington, who participated in tombolas and raffles held at the store.

Amy and Julie also undertook glasses repairs in return for donations.

Julie said: “The skydive was an exhilarating, amazing experience – I’m very glad I did it but I don’t see another jump on the cards anytime time soon.

“Amy and I have been amazed at how generous people have been with their donations.

“So many people are affected by sight loss and anything we can do to fund more support is definitely worth it.”