Pocklington District Lions Club has started a fundraising campaign to replace the Rocking Rudolph sleigh

Pocklington Lions members have embarked on a major fundraising drive to replace their dilapidated Santa’s sleigh.

Rocking Rudoph brings plenty of festive cheer in the run-up to Christmas, visiting the area’s villages and appearing at various events.

Pocklington Lion Richard Knill.

To help pay for a new sleigh the Lions have created a painting competition for all youngsters under the age of 13.

All youngsters have to do is paint a colour picture of Santa’s sleigh and Rudolph that could be emblazoned on a fundraising mug.

The mug will then be sold to bring in much-needed cash to pay for the sleigh.

The competition is being run in conjunction with JJP Print Pocklington and Hunters Estate Agents.

Any youngster hoping to have their design featured on the mug must take the picture to JJP Print on George Street by noon on Friday, August 9.

Pocklington Lions Club membership officer Richard Knill said: “We need a new sleigh for 2019 because the super structure on the old one was finished.

“The platform trailer was fine and we have managed to sell that, but we now need cash to pay for a new one.

“Andrew Wilkinson, who designed the fantastic festive illuminated tractor, has volunteered to build the new one which is fantastic.

“However, we need to raise funds for materials at a cost of around £5,000.

“To this end we are running the mug competition so we can sell the finished article and raise money for the sleigh.

“There is a prize of artists materials for the winner and they will see their creation on the festive mugs. Parents can held with the materials but must not be involved with the actual painting.

“We would like to thank everyone who has supported this campaign so far.”

Visit www.justgiving.com link and type in Pocklington Lions Santas Sleigh to donate to the cause.