Pocklington Church from Saxon Times” will be the title of the next talk at the Pocklington and District Local History Group meeting held tomorrow (Thursday, June 20) at 7.30pm.

Chris Bond will show some of the results of the ground penetrating radar undertaken on the All Saints church floor to investigate if there was an earlier structure on the site. The meeting is at Pocklington All Saints Church, admission is £3, and all are welcome.