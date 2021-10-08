Pocklington Chrysanthemum Society show returns in November after lockdown cancellation last year

The show will be held on Saturday, November 6 at Burnby Hall, Pocklington.The show will be held on Saturday, November 6 at Burnby Hall, Pocklington.

The doors open to the public at 1.30pm and the show closes at 4.30pm.

During the afternoon there will be a tombola and also tea, coffee and cakes served. Entry to the show is by donation.

A Pocklington Chrysanthemum Society spokesperson said: “There will be all the usual sections for exhibitors to take part in including chrysanthemums, pot plants, vegetables, fruit, cookery, including preserves, handicrafts, photography and floral decoration. There are also special classes for children under 9 and 10 to 15.

“Exhibitors can stage their exhibits on Friday, November 5 between 4.30pm and 7.50pm and the Saturday morning from 7.30am to 10.30am.

“Further information, schedules and entry forms are available from Sheila Smith by calling 01759 304036 or 07752 363786

“Please support our show as without exhibitors and people coming to view the exhibitors there is no show.