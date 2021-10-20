Pocklington Christmas Tree Festival set to make a welcome return – find out how to take part here

This year’s Christmas Tree Festival will take place from Saturday, November 27 to Sunday, December 5.

This event is very popular with residents and visitors alike, providing a delightful focus for people in the run up to Christmas.

The town council is asking local businesses and organisations to sponsor and decorate the trees in the church.

There will be 15 trees up for grabs this year.

The cost for a tree is:

○ £30 for a business

○ £10 for a community or charitable organisation.

The sponsor can choose how to decorate the trees (only battery operated lights can be used to light the displays).

A spokesman for the Christmas Tree Festival said: “Set up for the trees will be Friday, November 26 from 1pm to 4pm. The festival will coincide with Pocklington’s Christmas Festival on Sunday, November 27 while the ‘Carols with the Mayor’ event will conclude the festival on Sunday, December 5 from 2pm.

“Times may vary depending on if there are services taking place in the church.”