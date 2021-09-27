Pocklington Caravan Park plays host to fundraising cyclists

The cyclists, who are raising funds for Crohn’s and Colitis UK, are pictured at Martindale Farm Caravan Park, Pocklington.

Lee Edwards and his supporters are tackling a 350-mile bike ride from Humberston to Scotland to raise money for Crohn’s and Colitis UK in memory of his girlfriend.

Kerry McWhirter was 34 when she died following a long battle with Crohn’s disease.

The ride has so far raised more than £7,000 for the cause.

A spokesman said: “The route follows the path of the route the couple took when visiting each other, as Kerry was in Scotland and Lee was in Humberston. Many of his friends quickly said they wanted to join in and the group has grown to about 12 riders.”