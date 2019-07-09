Pocklington car crash set to feature on Helicopter ER programme

A young couple from Pocklington are set to feature on the new series of Helicopter ER following a serious car crash last year.

Amy Horner, 20 and her boyfriend Josh, 21, were on their way back from a local supermarket in May on the dual carriageway towards Hayton when their car almost collided with an oncoming vehicle which was swerving.

Trying to avoid the other vehicle, Amy turned her wheel, but the car spun out of control and flipped on the side of the road into nearby trees.

Amy was taken to York Hospital, where tests revealed that she had fractured her spine. She spent one night in hospital, but she is still living with the after effects of her accident one year later.

Amy’s spine started to heal, but due to her spine being too weak from the fracture and going back to work too soon, her recovery was set back.

Amy who works full time, isn’t allowed to return to work until she is properly healed.

Amy’s car accident will feature in Monday’s (July 15) episode of Helicopter ER, the award-winning UKTV programme which follows the life-saving work of Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The episode, which airs at 9pm on Really, also features a motorcyclist who collided with a land rover, a patient injured walking back from a day at Doncaster Race Course and a rider who fell from her horse.

Amy said: “If it wasn’t for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Josh and I would have been trapped for much longer. They were able to see us in the trees from helicopter and inform the other emergency services.”

Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) serves 5million people across Yorkshire and carries out over 1,500 missions every year. The charity operates two, state-of-the-art Airbus H145 helicopters and needs to raise £12,000 every day to keep saving lives.