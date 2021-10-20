Pocklington Canal’s Green Flag accolade

Pocklington Canal was recognised by the Green Flag Award scheme.

The Green Flag Award scheme highlights and rewards the most well maintained parks and green spaces.

The prestigious award sets the bar for the management of recreational outdoor areas across the UK and all over the world.

The incentives behind the scheme include:

○ To make sure everyone has access to cared for and cared for green and other open spaces, no matter where they live.

○ To make sure that these spaces are taken care of, managed and meet the needs of the communities they serve.

○ To achieve standards of good management.

○ To encourage and highlight good practice amongst the green space sector.

○ To reward the hard work of managers, staff and volunteers of these green spaces and parks.

The Pocklington Canal Amenity Society has been working hard to bring the route back to its former glory.

A spokesman said: “The Pocklington Canal Amenity Society is delighted that the waterway has received this award yet again.

“We work hard alongside the Canal and River Trust (CRT) to maintain the canal and towpath.

“Visitors often tell us how much they enjoy the peace and tranquility here and we try to keep the surroundings as tidy as we can.

“The society has been the driving force to restore the waterway since the 1960s and is looking forward to assisting CRT in the future.”

The society’s members have just two miles of the canal left to repair before the target of complete restoration is finally achieved.

They were hoping to begin work at the dilapidated Sandhill Lock earlier this year but Covid restrictions halted proceedings.

Go to www.pocklingtoncanalsociety.org to find out more about the society.