Pocklington branch of Barclays Bank set to close next January
Customers of Barclays Bank in Pocklington will be receiving the news that the branch on Market Place is set to close.
The Pocklington branch will cease to operate on Friday, January 28 next year with the next nearest branch at 1-3 Parliament Street, York.
The branch at Driffield is also set to close next January.
A Barclays spokesperson said: “The decision to close a branch is never an easy one. However, customers are increasingly using alternatives to branches to do their banking.
“As a result, we are seeing a sustained fall in branch visits across the UK.
“This is reflected at the both Driffield and Pocklington branches where over four fifths (82%) of our customers at both branches are also using different ways to bank.
“We will work with our customers and provide alternative options to ensure they can continue to manage their money and receive financial expertise when required.”
Pocklington Mayor Richard Bryon said: “It is very disappointing news that Barclays are closing the Pocklington Branch.
“This will hit older people and business users, and is a worrying trend following the closure of Lloyds and Nat West in the town which is mainly due the rise of internet banking.”