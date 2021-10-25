Pocklington branch of Barclays Bank set to close next January

The Pocklington branch of Barclays Bank will close next January. Photo courtesy of Google Maps.

The Pocklington branch will cease to operate on Friday, January 28 next year with the next nearest branch at 1-3 Parliament Street, York.

The branch at Driffield is also set to close next January.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “The decision to close a branch is never an easy one. However, customers are increasingly using alternatives to branches to do their banking.

“As a result, we are seeing a sustained fall in branch visits across the UK.

“This is reflected at the both Driffield and Pocklington branches where over four fifths (82%) of our customers at both branches are also using different ways to bank.

“We will work with our customers and provide alternative options to ensure they can continue to manage their money and receive financial expertise when required.”

Pocklington Mayor Richard Bryon said: “It is very disappointing news that Barclays are closing the Pocklington Branch.