Pocklington Arts Centre closes doors to public following coronavirus advice

Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) has closed its doors to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move by the popular venue follows advice from the Government regarding the immediate closure of theatres to prevent the spread of the virus.

A number of live acts, shows and films have been affected by the decision with everything cancelled until the middle of April.

It is not known how long the closure will last, but this will be at least until Easter and further updates will be announced by PAC in the coming weeks.

An arts centre spokesman said: “In light of the Government’s latest advice for people to avoid non-essential contact, we have taken the decision to close PAC to the public as of Tuesday, March 17.

“The health and safety of our staff, visitors, artists and volunteers is of utmost importance to us and therefore we do not feel it is prudent to remain open to the public at this time.

“During this period, it is critical that we continue to support our staff, artists and creative partners.

“We will be working closely with our peers across the region and indeed the country, and we are determined that PAC will emerge from this challenge stronger and more vibrant than ever.

“We will be publishing more on this situation in the coming days.

“If you have booked a ticket or are due to attend a public event at PAC, our team will be contacting you over the next few days to organise a refund and/or discuss the cancellation.

“Tickets can be refunded but we would ask you to consider supporting the venue and artists by not accepting a refund if you are able to afford to.

“We will of course try to reschedule events but this may take some time, so please bear with us in these very challenging times.

“We will be setting up a crowdfunding page and publishing details of this on our social media accounts, later this week.

“If you feel you are able to donate to this, your support would be most welcome to help secure the long term future of the venue.

“Please visit PAC’s social media channels and website for daily/weekly updates and as to when PAC will reopen.

“Many thanks for your understanding, we very much appreciate your patience in this unprecedented situation.

“Take care and keep safe.”