Pocklington artists to host exhibition

Artists around the Pocklington area are coming together to showcase their work in the delightful setting of the Bishops Manor in Howden.

The artists are members of the East Riding Artists group which was formed in 2005 by a group of practising visual artists, most of them working alone, and keen to form a network of like-minded people.

The venture will be a Christmas show at Bishops Manor this Saturday and Sunday (7 and 8 December). 26 artists will be displaying work including paintings in different media, prints, sculpture, jewellery, textiles and ceramics.

Gerry and Lyn Grant, Shirley Davis Dew, Peter Winterton, Mo Burrows, Mary Burton, Anne and Terry Jones and Belinda Hazelrigg are just some of the artists who will be contributing to the selling exhibition.