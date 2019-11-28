Pocklington and Market Weighton set for festive celebrations

A scaled down Christmas event will take place in Pocklington this weekend.

The festive celebration in the town centre will be held this Sunday (December 1) between noon and 4pm.

There will be street entertainment and stalls, while Pocklington and District Lions will be hosting a Santa’s grotto in the studio at the arts centre.

This year it is a smaller event to encourage people to discover the local businesses in the town.

A Pocklington Town Council spokesman said: “There will be plenty of activities going on during the event despite it being a smaller celebration.

“Please come along and support the town’s local businesses and shops.”

All Saints Church is hosting its annual Christmas Tree Festival from Saturday, November 30 to Sunday, December 8, while carols with the Mayor takes place at the church on Sunday, December 8 from 2pm.

Stamford Bridge also holds its switch-on event on Sunday.

It takes place between 2.30pm and 5pm.

Meanwhile, this year’s Market Weighton Christmas Lights Switch-on event will take place next Thursday (December 5).

The grand switch-on will be held near the Giant Bradley statue at 6.15pm.

Roads leading to the High Street will be closed from 5.15pm on the day.

A number of activities have been organised to keep all family members happy.

Vixen 101 will be providing entertainment, there will be market stalls, children’s rides, a fire engine and police car, Hull FC’s Mark Sneyd, Brian’s Balloons, School Choir and Dancers, a chance to visit Father Christmas, craft stalls in the town hall, and the Odd One Out Competition (entry forms are now available from Council Office and paper shop.