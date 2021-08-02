Pocklington and La Nueve company provide the backdrop to World War Two political thriller

Author David Ebsworth is pictured with his tenth novel entitled ‘A Betrayal of Heroes’.

Author David Ebsworth was in Pocklington recently as part of launch events for his 10th novel and signed a copy of his book for the Pocela Centre.

A Betrayal of Heroes takes readers on a rollercoaster ride from 1939 to 1945 with the Spanish Republican heroes who fought for Free France – including the months they spent in Pocklington before being shipped to Normandy.

Action and intrigue, love and loss is promised in the third political thriller to feature headstrong war correspondent Jack Telford.

Mr Ebsworth said: “I knew about the Spanish Republican soldiers who’d been exiled from Spain in 1939. And I knew that, five years later, in August 1944, the first Allied troops who fought their way into Paris were Spaniards as well.

“Men of Leclerc’s Free French Armoured Division – but Spaniards. The same Spaniards, perhaps, who’d been fighting Franco, Hitler and Mussolini? That’s the stranger than fiction story behind A Betrayal of Heroes.

“On their way those Spanish soldiers of the Company known as La Nueve spent several months in Pocklington, and I loved writing these sections of the novel, scenes set at the Feathers Hotel or the United Services Club.”

Mr Ebsworth is hoping to return to the area for some live events talking about the background to the novel.