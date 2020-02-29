Pock Singers to perform concert at town church

The Pocklington Singers will be performing their next concert on Saturday, March 28 from 7.30pm at the town’s All Saints Church.

The main work will be John Rutter’s Requiem, a musical setting of parts of the Latin Requiem with added psalms and biblical verses in English, completed in 1985.

Five of its seven movements are based on text from the Latin Requiem Mass, while the second movement is a setting of “Out of the deep” (Psalm 130) and the sixth movement is an anthem The Lord is my Shepherd (Psalm 23) which Rutter had earlier written.

A Pocklington Singers spokesman said: “Our Soprano soloist, Rose Wilson, is new to us and we look forward to singing with her.

“She sings with Beverley Minster Girls’ Choir and has recently been accepted for the National Children’s Choir.

“Once again, we are joined by Robert Poyser on the organ. He is the director of music at Beverley Minster.

“We will also be performing a selection of favourite church anthems which we hope all will enjoy.

“The conductor will be Michael Cooper, musical director of Pocklington Singers.

“This year we say farewell and thank you to our wonderful chairman of 20 years, Mike Toole, under whose leadership the singers have gone from strength to strength.

“Tickets are £10 or £1 for 18 years and under. They are available from All Saints Church office, Pocklington Music shop or on the door. Refreshments are available after the concert. We look forward to seeing you there.”