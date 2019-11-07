Pock singer Fin Henderson earns ‘track of the day’ recognition on Clash Music website

Former Pocklington School student Fin Henderson has achieved further success after his single ‘A Million Places’ was named Track of the Day on the Clash Music website this month.

The website said the tune ‘showcases his soulful, vulnerable vocals alongside the warm acoustic guitar’.

Fin said: “I wanted to make something that felt relatable on the surface. There’s too many love songs about the process of being in love.”

Visit https://clashmusic.com/news/track-of-the-day-411-finlay to hear Fin’s track.

The artist won the national Salute Music Makers competition and has supported Laura Mvula at her headline concert with Harrogate International Festivals.