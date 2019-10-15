Pock keeps Fairtrade status

Pocklington FLAG (Fairtrade and Local produce Action Group) has announced that Pocklington has again successfully renewed its Fairtrade Town status.

To apply to the Fairtrade Foundation for status renewal, the group submits information about Fairtrade promotional activities, Council representation, retail outlets, and media coverage.

Members of the group must also give details of the number of people and organisations the group has engaged with over the past two years about supporting fair trade.

Judith Micklem, chair of Pocklington FLAG, said: “Not only did our application succeed, but the Fairtrade Foundation nominated Pocklington Fairtrade Town of the Month for September.

“Our latest activity was taking part in Fairtrade Yorkshire’s celebration of the Fairtrade Foundation’s 25th Anniversary.

“On Saturday, October 5, we joined around 150 volunteers wearing appropriate colours and gathered in Trinity Square, Hull to make a giant human mosaic of the Fairtrade Emblem, duly photographed by drone.

“The coloured hats which were knitted for the occasion to the Mission for Seafarers.”