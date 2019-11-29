Pock care home rated ‘good’ by CQC inspectors

Staff at a care home in Pocklington are celebrating after receiving a ‘good’ report following a visit from inspectors.

The William Wilberforce Care Home was rated good across the five key areas in the latest Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection report.

The areas are:

○ Is the service safe?

○ Is the service effective?

○ Is the service caring?

○ Is the service responsive?

○ Is the service well-led?

The care home provides personal care for up to 64 older people and younger adults, some of whom may be living with dementia or a physical disability.

The CQC report said: “People living at William Wilberforce told us they were happy and well cared for.

“Staff were aware of the importance of keeping people safe and demonstrated a clear understanding of people’s diverse needs and how to support their independence.

“Staff at the home followed best practice guidance to ensure medicines were managed and administered safely.

“People received support to take their medicines as prescribed and a range of checks were carried out on staff prior to commencing their duties to ensure they were suitable to work in the service.”

Inspectors also found:

○ People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible; the policies and systems in the service supported this practice.

○ Staff had built positive, supportive relationships with people which enabled friendly conversations and offers of reassurance when required. The home employed a dedicated staff member to provide people with the opportunity to engage in a variety of activities, events and interests.

○ The management team were passionate about the service and responsive to any concerns.

○ Staff spoke positively about the way they were managed and the support they received.

A spokesman at the home said: “We have managed this rating in a relatively short time due to the efforts of our hard working and co-operative staff but in particular due to the maintenance of our morale by the residents and their families.”