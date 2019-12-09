Pock accident sparks donation to YAA service

Barratt Developments Yorkshire East has donated £1,000 to Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) as part of it’s Community Fund scheme.

The money donated will help the charity to continue delivering state of the art emergency care across Yorkshire.

The YAA relies on the generosity of individuals and organisations to provide a life-saving rapid response air emergency service to five million people across four million acres. The charity has two air ambulances, operating from The Nostell Priory Estate near Wakefield and RAF Topcliffe near Thirsk.

The life-saving charity was nominated for a £1,000 donation by Head of Customer Care at Barratt Developments, Laura Laverick.

Laura’s mother in law was involved in a collision with a lorry in Pocklington and received rapid-response care from the YAA prior to being airlifted to hospital where she thankfully recovered.

Daniel Smith, managing director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, said: “We’re always looking for ways to support the communities in which we build, and we’re especially keen to support causes close to the hearts of our colleagues at Barratt Developments.”

Kevin Hutchinson, community fundraiser at YAA, said: “We’re so grateful to Barratt Developments Yorkshire East for its kind donation.

“Having heard about Laura’s personal connection to the YAA, we’re delighted to have helped her family and receive recognition for all the hard work the charity does across Yorkshire.”