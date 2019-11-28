Play review by Julia Pattison: Scrooge The Musical at the Grand Opera House, York

Musical: Scrooge The Musical

Venue: Grand Opera House, York

Review by: Julia Pattison

With Christmas just round the corner, this was the perfect Pick Me Up to get you in the Christmas mood; Scrooge The Musical, directed by Robert Readman, with choreography by Iain Harvey, and musical direction by Sam Johnson.

The show began with a lively Company full-of Christmas cheer number, A Christmas Carol, then we were straight into the story as Ebenezer Scrooge (Pick Me Up regular Mark Hird) reluctantly allowed his long-suffering clerk Bob Cratchit (Alan Park) home for Christmas, begrudgingly paying him his meagre wages.

It took Leslie Bricusse 22 years to turn his 1970 film musical of Scrooge into a stage show, and thanks to Robert Readman’s patience and persistence in securing the performing rights, we got to see this uplifting show in York in 2019.

This production takes Charles Dickens’s Victorian cautionary tale to new heights – literally!

The flying scenes (Blue Chilli) were magical. They could so easily have gone horribly wrong, but were a triumph.

From Tony Froud’s outstanding performance as Jacob Marley, along with Rory Mulvihill’s superb portrayal of the ghost of Christmas Present, and Mark Hird’s magnificent moody miser whom we saw change to become everyone’s favourite Father Christmas, this production was flying without wings.

From the sumptuous set and costumes (Robert Readman) to the wonderful live Orchestra and enthusiastic cast, Dickens’s uplifting story came alive in song, dance and dialogue.

There were many highlights in this show; Frankie Bounds shone as Young Ebenezer, and melted hearts with his superb singing, and the Thank You Very Much number featuring Tom Jenkins (Andrew Isherwood) and Company was a joy to experience. There were plenty of Good Times with The Cratchit Family too, and whose heart could fail to be touched by Tiny Tim (Sonny Love)?

A real feel-good show; “Thank You Very Much” Pick Me Up for getting us into the Christmas Spirit.