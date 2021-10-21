Play review by Julia Pattison: Lone Flyer The Last Flight of Amy Johnson at Hull Truck Theatre

This was such a powerful play about Hull’s heroine Amy Johnson, yet with a light touch too.

Venue: Hull Truck Theatre

Dates: Until Saturday, October 30

Review by: Julia Pattison

I haven’t come back down to earth yet after watching Hull Truck and The Watermill Theatre’s wonderful production of Lone Flyer on Tuesday, October 19.

Such a powerful play about Hull’s heroine Amy Johnson, yet with a light touch too, from the pen of writer Ade Morris, and brilliantly directed by Lucy Betts.

This production had all the hallmarks of a dedicated cast and creative team working closely together, bringing Amy’s amazing story wonderfully to life.

It was an excellent idea to cast local Hull born and bred lass Louise Willoughby in the lead role; watching her compelling performance as Amy, we felt her struggles, and then her elation as flying helped to free her from the shackles of sexism that had made her feel so trapped.

This was Hull Truck back to its roots, with seemingly effortless multi – roling in this two hander play, from charismatic actor Benedict Salter playing “ The Man”, and many other roles including Amy’s father, and a delightful portrayal of her inspiring friend Winifred.

Benedict’s haunting cello playing was an integral part of the story telling which sent shivers down the spine as time after time we joined Amy on that last, fateful flight.

A simple set and props (Isobel Nicolson) were put to excellent use, complemented by superb lighting (Harry Armitage) and sound design (Justin Teasdale), all of which ensured our complete attention throughout the play, with the tension at times being almost unbearable.

“I don’t land, I arrive !” made for a particularly poignant and powerful ending to this quality production.