Play review by Julia Pattison: Horrible Histories – Barmy Britain – at the Grand Opera House York

Venue: Grand Opera House, York

Review by: Julia Pattison

The auditorium at Grand Opera House York was buzzing with anticipation as Horrible Histories Live on Stage were making a welcome return to York with their latest production, Barmy Britain.

Lots of excited primary school children were dressed up in Halloween costumes, delighted to be enjoying a morning theatre treat on the last day before their half term holiday.

As soon as actors Jack Ballard, playing Rex, and Morgan Philpott, playing Roger bounded onto the stage, the chatter stopped, and the mirth and mayhem began.

I was sat near a delightful group of Key Stage 2 pupils from Cundall Manor Primary School who lapped up the catchy tunes and eagerly took up several invitations from this dynamic duo to interact, along with all the other school parties present.

Written and directed by Neal Foster, 2,000 years of history were whizzed through at a breakneck speed, with a wonderful smattering of slapstick, spot on sound effects, plenty of puns, and of course, lots of bum and fart jokes.

Best of all whilst laughing loudly (adults as well as children) you also learned a lot too.

Richard 1 turned out to be a bit of a rotter, and Henry VIII was indeed a Terrible Tudor. The Henry VIII Rap was just one of many highlights of this zany, wonderfully witty production.

Actors Jack and Morgan multi-roled to great effect throughout the whole show, with infectious energy and zeal, quickly establishing a strong rapport with their young audience.

York has plenty of Horrible History, and the Guy Fawkes “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire“ spoof scene was inspired.

Who knew that York’s famous Dick Turpin was an Essex lad? Pistols at the ready too, as the first few front rows discovered.

This was followed by an excellent Burke and Hare vignette, topped off with a comedy routine set to the Postman Pat theme – brilliant.

Bogglevision after the interval went down a storm, and all too soon it was time for the fun and facts to

finish.